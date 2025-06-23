Israel vs Iran conflict: Three killed in central Iran after Israeli drone strike hits ambulance

The Israel-Iran conflict has escalated heavily over the past few days, and now a major and shocking development comes in from Iranian Students' News Agency. According to ISNA, a drone strike by Israel on Sunday hit an ambulance in central Iran, which resulted in the death of 3 people inside. These losses of lives come in as both countries cross 10 days of being at war against each other, which has seen missile and drone strikes from both sides.

All 3 occupants inside ambulance dead The three deaths included the driver, the patient, and the patient's companion, who succumbed to their injuries after their ambulance veered off course and hit a passing vehicle due to the impact from the drone strike.

“All occupants of the ambulance - including the driver, the patient, and the patient's companion - were martyred,” Hamidreza Mohammadi Fesharaki, the governor of Najafabad county in the central Isfahan province was quoted as telling ISNA.

“The impact of the drone caused the ambulance to veer off course and collide with a passing vehicle,” the statement continued.

Drone strikes have now become a regular thing across both sides of the border, and have already resulted in multiple deaths. The new wave of strikes by Israel and Iran saw a major heightening after the United States entered this conflict with an armed response against Iran's nuclear facilities.

The US was deliberating for the last few days about joining forces with Israel against Iran, and has finally pushed the first button. However, US officials are now claiming that Washington wants to sit with Iran for diplomatic talks after the attack on Iranian nuclear sites.