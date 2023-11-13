Israel war news: Is Gaza ceasefire on cards? Israeli PM Netanyahu hints at possible hostage deal with Hamas
Netanyahu refrains from giving specifics about the plan but says there could be a potential strategy to release the captives.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told US media that there could be a potential deal to free hostages being held in the Gaza Strip. However, he refrained from giving specifics about the plan.
In an earlier statement, IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari also said "There is no siege of Shifa Hospital" and emphasised ongoing cooperation with Gaza's hospital staff, as per an ANI report. He said talks are being held to facilitate the safe movement of Gazans from Al-Shifa Hospital, particularly focusing on the east side open for safe passage.
PM Netanyahu had also said that, “There's no reason why we can't get the patients out of there. We're telling them to leave, and in fact we're creating -- helping them by creating safe corridors" through which patients and others can evacuate to areas of less fighting in southern Gaza. According to Netanyahu, some 100 patients have already been evacuated from Al-Shifa hospital.
Meanwhile, Israel launched its massive counter-offensive in Gaza after Hamas fighters poured across the heavily militarised border on October 7, killing about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking around 240 hostages, according to Israeli officials. Vowing to destroy the militant group, Israel retaliated with relentless bombardments and a ground campaign that the health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip says has killed more than 11,000 people, mostly civilians and many of them children.
(With inputs from AFP, Reuters)
Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.