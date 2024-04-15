Israel warns Iran after attack: 'We will exact the price when...'
Iran launched a drone and missiles attack in an unprecedented revenge mission on Saturday night, pushing the Middle East closer to a regionwide war.
Israel will exact a price from Iran when the time is right, said Israeli minister Benny Gantz on Sunday in response to Iranian drone and missile attack. In an official statement, Gantz said, “We will build a regional coalition and exact the price from Iran in the fashion and timing that is right for us."