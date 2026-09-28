Israel was warned of Oct 7 Hamas attack, says ex-defence minister: What did Netanyahu know?

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Bhanu Pratap

Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.



Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.



He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.



One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.



For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.



He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.



Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.



Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.



For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.