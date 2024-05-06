‘Israel will stand alone’, PM Netanyahu rejects international criticism of war in Gaza. What we know so far
Israeli PM Netanyahu denounces international criticism of Gaza war at Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony, and vows to defend Israel against genocidal enemies.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday denounced international criticism of the country's war in Gaza, stating “Israel will stand alone! No pressure would stop us from defending ourselves." He was speaking at a Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony at the Yad Vashem memorial in Jerusalem.