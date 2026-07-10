Israel willing to join future US strikes on Iran if requested, says report

Israel is prepared to participate in future US military operations against Iran if Washington seeks its assistance, following US President Donald Trump's declaration that the ceasefire with Tehran is effectively over, according to a report.

Citing sources in Jerusalem, The New York Post reported that Israeli officials remain ready to support any future military campaign, even as they acknowledge the risks of renewed conflict.

"We've proved that we stand with the US," the news outlet quoted one Jerusalem-based source as saying.

"I'm not sure it will be the interest of them — of the US that Israel will join on this — but, you know, we realize that we need to stretch our muscles."

"We're willing to do it again, if needed," the source reportedly added.

Two days of US strikes on Iran The comments came after Trump authorised two consecutive days of strikes on Iran.

According to news outlet, roughly 90 Iranian targets were struck, an increase from around 80 targets hit earlier in the week. The targets reportedly included missile and drone launch sites, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) command centres, air defence systems, radar installations and logistics infrastructure, including railway networks.

Iranian officials also said US strikes killed 17 people, while state media reported that one attack targeted the Tehran–Mashhad railway line, disrupting routes to Mashhad where Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's burial was taking place. Officials also said US strikes hit the perimeter of Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant.

US denies fresh strikes after Iran reports attack on military headquarters near Bushehr Iranian state media on Thursday claimed that a US-Israeli projectile struck a military headquarters on the outskirts of the southern city of Bushehr, even as a US defence official denied that American forces were carrying out any strikes on Iran.

According to Iran's official news agency IRNA, the attack targeted a military facility on the outskirts of Bushehr. The report cited Bushehr deputy governor Ehsan Jahanian as saying, "Moments ago, a military headquarters on the outskirts of Bushehr was attacked and hit by a projectile of the American-Zionist enemy."

The report did not immediately provide details on casualties or the extent of the damage.

The latest strikes followed Trump's remarks describing Iran's leadership as "scum," "evil," "loco," and "sick people."

Israel says it is prepared if conflict escalates Although Israel did not participate in the latest round of US strikes, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz indicated the country remains prepared for further military action.

Israel had joined the United States during the initial military campaign launched on February 28, which targeted Iran's leadership and strategic military infrastructure. However, Washington and Jerusalem reportedly differed over the timing and conditions for ending the conflict.

Officials wary of renewed war Despite expressing military readiness, Israeli officials acknowledged they are not seeking another prolonged conflict.

"We're not eager to go back to the day when people have to go to shelters," one Jerusalem source reportedly told the media outlet, referring to the period when Iran launched repeated missile and drone attacks on Israeli territory.

"At the same time, you know, we don't want to ignore what's happening in Iran," the source added. "So if that will be the price we'll have to pay, we will bear with that situation."

Israel remains sceptical of Iran The report also said Israeli officials remain unconvinced about Tehran's willingness to negotiate in good faith.

"We were very skeptical from the beginning about the Iranians' intentions, but, you know, we respect President Trump's efforts," a Jerusalem source told The New York Post.

"And I think now everyone realizes that the Iranians are playing a game," the source added.

The remarks followed Trump's comments at the NATO summit, where he said his opinion of Iran's leadership had changed after direct negotiations.

"They're cuckoo, there's something wrong with those people," Trump said after accusing Iran of violating the ceasefire by attacking commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

Netanyahu reiterates Israel's right to act While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not publicly commented on the latest US strikes, he has consistently maintained Israel's right to conduct military operations against Iran whenever necessary.

"Israel has every right to self-defense, and we will exercise that right whenever necessary," Netanyahu said in a televised statement last month.

"I say this to you just as I say it, with appreciation and respect, in my positive conversations with my friend, President Trump," he added.

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