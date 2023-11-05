‘Israel won’t agree to Gaza ceasefire unless…': PM Netanyahu issues ultimatum amid war with Hamas
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejects calls for a ceasefire, stating that there will be no ceasefire without the return of hostages.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vetoed calls for a ceasefire yet again on Sunday as the war with Hamas neared the one month mark. The remarks came even as warplanes struck two refugee camps in the Gaza Strip and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a surprise visit to the Israeli-occupied West Bank.