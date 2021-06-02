Israel-Gaza conflict spurs bitcoin donations to Hamas
- Armed Palestinian faction sees surge in online web traffic, bitcoin donations that circumvent sanctions
The Palestinian militant group Hamas has seen a surge in cryptocurrency donations since the start of the armed conflict with Israel last month, a senior official with the group said, exploiting a trend in online fundraising that has enabled it to circumvent international sanctions to fund its military operations.
The international attention to the recent fighting drew new eyeballs to websites run by Hamas’s armed wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, and that surge translated into donations for its military operations, the senior Hamas official said.
