Israel-Gaza Conflict: US Defence Secretary says 'no evidence' of genocide, calls for improvements in Gaza
Austin's stance echoed that of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who earlier criticised the international community for failing to hold Hamas accountable. Both officials insisted that Israel must guarantee long-term improvements to the humanitarian situation in the Gaza enclave.
The United States Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, on Tuesday, April 9, rejected claims that Israel carried out genocide in Gaza. Austin's remarks came during his testimony before the US Senate Armed Services Committee regarding President Joe Biden's latest budget request, as per ANI report.