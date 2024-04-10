Austin's stance echoed that of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who earlier criticised the international community for failing to hold Hamas accountable. Both officials insisted that Israel must guarantee long-term improvements to the humanitarian situation in the Gaza enclave.

The United States Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, on Tuesday, April 9, rejected claims that Israel carried out genocide in Gaza. Austin's remarks came during his testimony before the US Senate Armed Services Committee regarding President Joe Biden's latest budget request, as per ANI report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We don't have any evidence of genocide being created," Austin stated, refuting assertions made by Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, who had shared a video on social media asserting that the International Court of Justice should find Israel guilty of genocide due to “ample evidence," as quoted by ANI.

Austin's stance echoed that of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who criticised the international community for failing to hold Hamas accountable. Both officials insisted that Israel must guarantee long-term improvements to the humanitarian situation in the Gaza enclave. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Defence Secretary's remarks came during a session that was often disrupted by far-left protesters, who raised their hands, stained in red, and yelled, “Stop the genocide."

Several senators expressed their outrage at the civilian deaths and demanded that the administration do more to pressure Israel to save the Gaza population. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have withdrawn all ground troops from the southern Gaza Strip after a four-month fight in the Khan Younis area.

According to the data presented by the IDF, more than 13,000 Hamas operatives and members of other terror groups have been killed by the military in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the war. Additionally, the IDF said it has arrested more than 3,700 Palestinians in the West Bank, including more than 1,600 affiliated with Hamas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As the country marked six months of war against Hamas, the ongoing efforts to secure the release of 134 hostages held by the group remain a concern, with their fate hanging in the balance.

The conflicting narratives and statements from US officials underscore the complexities and sensitivities surrounding the Israel-Gaza conflict as the international community grapples with the humanitarian crisis and efforts to find a lasting solution.

(With Inputs from ANI) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!