Apple has reportedly fired one of its Turkey-based employees over her posts on Instagram condemning “Zionists" for being “murderers and thieves". Her controversial posts were unearthed by a pro-Israel watchdog, which is taking credit for her dismissal, reported the New York Post.

A screenshot of Natasha Dach’s posts on social media indicated her support for Gaza. “You sneak into countries, steal people’s lives, jobs, homes, streets, push them, bully them, torture them." Dach wrote: “When people act on it, you call it terrorism," in an apparent reference to the surprise attack by Hamas in October 7, which left nearly 14,000 Israeli soldiers and civilians dead. “You are doing this for generations. Invasion is the only thing you are capable of," Dach wrote. “You are the only terrorists, and history will note that," Dach added. StopAntisemitism, a pro-Israel watchdog, shared an image of Dach and a screenshot of her post on Instagram on its official X social media handle. The New York Post further reported that Dach has deleted her LinkedIn and Instagram accounts.

Several websites with photos that bear a resemblance to Dach indicate that she is a creative writer and information technology specialist based in Istanbul, Turkey, The New York Post said.

The New York Post quoted Liora Rez, executive director of StopAntisemitism, as saying that the group learned of Dach’s termination from a confidential source within the Cupertino, Calif.-based tech behemoth.

Stopantisemitism, funded by Israeli-American real estate investor Adam Milstein, also unearthed a LinkedIn note from a Palestinian tech worker, Mohammed Tami, who identified himself as a software engineer for Apple.

However, Apple clarified that Mohammed Tami was a contractor and had no business with the company anymore.

The New York Post reported that Tami, who lives in Ramallah on the Israeli-occupied West Bank, took to LinkedIn to condemn “the ethnic cleansing and genocide perpetrated by Israel."

“I cannot condemn my people for resisting this brutal and inhuman regime," he wrote on LinkedIn, adding that the Palestinians “have the right to strive for self-determination and the return of our people to the land from which they were forcibly displaced 75 years ago."

“Struggle will persist until all refugees are able to return to their homeland" in present-day Israel “between river and sea … until this oppressive system is dismantled," Tami added.

