Israel-Gaza war: At least 20 people killed, 155 injured in shelling while awaiting food aid in Gaza, says report
Israeli Defence Forces announced humanitarian aid entering Gaza by sea for the first time. Amid the war, a Hamas commander was targeted and eliminated. IDF vows to continue operating against Hamas
Gaza Strip: At least 20 people were killed and 155 injured in shelling on Thursday while they were awaiting food aid in Gaza, CNN reported citing the health ministry in the Palestinian enclave.
