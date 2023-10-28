Israel-Gaza war: As fears grow that the Israel-Hamas conflict could spark a wider war, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) called for an immediate humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip on Friday. The UNGA demanded aid access to the besieged Gaza Strip and protection of civilians. However, the UN resolution passed to a round of applause with 120 votes in favor, while 45 abstained, including India and 14 voted 'no', including the US and Israel. Iraq later changed its vote to yes from an abstention after complaining of a technical difficulty, so the final tally was 121 votes in favor and 44 abstentions. The UN General Assembly voted after the Security Council failed four times in the past two weeks to take action.