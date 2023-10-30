On the 24th day of the Israel-Gaza war, Gaza received its largest aid shipment since the conflict between Israel and Hamas began. Here are the top ten developments. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. Gaza on Sunday received the largest aid shipment since the war between Israel and Hamas began, as nearly three dozen trucks entered the region. Israel has allowed only a small trickle of aid to enter. According to a report by the Associated Press citing a spokesperson at the Rafah crossing, 33 trucks of aid entered the only border crossing from Egypt.

Israel-Gaza War LIVE 2. The death toll among Palestinians crossed 8,000, mostly women and minors, said the Gaza health ministry. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3. The Israeli military said on Monday that it conducted airstrikes on military facilities within Syria. “A short time ago, an IDF fighter jet attacked the launchers from which the launches were made last night from Syrian territory towards Israeli territory," the military said.

4. On Sunday, the Israeli military escalated its airstrikes in Gaza, which included strikes in the vicinity of the largest hospital in the area. Furthermore, another hospital sustained damage due to nearby bombardments, AP reported.

5. International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan stated on Sunday that impeding access to humanitarian aid could potentially be considered a criminal act, AFP reported. This statement came after his visit to Egypt's Rafah crossing with Gaza, which serves as the primary entry point for international aid. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6. The White House has emphasized that Israel should take measures to protect innocent residents in Gaza by distinguishing between Hamas militants and civilians. This came on Sunday as world leaders increased their calls for essential humanitarian aid to be delivered to the war-torn Palestinian territory, as per a report by AFP.

7. On Sunday, Hezbollah in Lebanon said that it had successfully downed an Israeli drone in southern Lebanon using a surface-to-air missile. “The drone was hit near Khiam, about 5 km (3 miles) from the border with Israel", and was seen falling into Israeli territory, Hezbollah added, as reported by Reuters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

8. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the protection of civilians is “paramount". Taking to X, Guterres stated, “The protection of civilians is paramount. The Laws of War establish clear rules to protect human life and respect humanitarian concerns. Those laws cannot be contorted for the sake of expedience."

9. The White House said in a statement, “US President Joe Biden emphasized the need for increased humanitarian aid to Gaza Sunday amid fighting in the Palestinian territory, during a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu."

10. Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the southern sector Navy base in Ashdod on Sunday. “You fighters are lions of the sea," he told the forces. “From the first moment of combat, some of you in the communities and most of you from here, you did simply amazing work, in combat and in stopping their incursions," he added, as reported by ANI.

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!