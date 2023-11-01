Israel-Gaza War Day 26: US sends additional troops to Middle East, Blinken to visit Israel second time | Top 10 updates
Israel-Gaza War: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit war-torn Israel on Friday and make other stops in the region.
The Israel-Gaza war has entered its 26th. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is all set to visit war-torn Israel on Friday. The United States and other countries are looking at "a variety of possible permutations" for the future of the Gaza Strip if Hamas militants are removed from control.