Israel-Gaza war Day 28: Israeli troops encircle Gaza city. Top-10 updates
Israel-Gaza war: Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) begin surrounding Gaza City nearly four weeks after Hamas' deadly rampage in Israel
Nearly four weeks after Hamas' deadly rampage in Israel, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) has begun surrounding the Gaza City. A flurry of heavy explosions raised clouds of smoke over Gaza City on 2 November. An airstrike Thursday smashed a residential building to rubble in the Bureij refugee camp several miles south of Gaza City, the Associated Press reported.