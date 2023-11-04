Israel-Gaza war top-10 updates: As the war between Israel and Hamas enters its 29th day, the Prime Minister has rejected US calls for a humanitarian pause in the Gaza region. The Israeli military has continued to exchange fire with Hamas militants in Gaza. Gaza's living conditions, already dire before the fighting, have deteriorated further. Food is scarce, residents have resorted to drinking salty water, medical services are collapsing and Gaza health officials say more than 9,250 Palestinians have been killed.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}