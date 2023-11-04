Israel-Gaza war Day 29: Benjamin Netanyahu opposes ceasefire unless Hamas frees all hostages. Top-10 updates
- Israel-Gaza war: Israeli military continues to exchange fire with Hamas militants in Gaza, worsening living conditions for residents.
Israel-Gaza war top-10 updates: As the war between Israel and Hamas enters its 29th day, the Prime Minister has rejected US calls for a humanitarian pause in the Gaza region. The Israeli military has continued to exchange fire with Hamas militants in Gaza. Gaza's living conditions, already dire before the fighting, have deteriorated further. Food is scarce, residents have resorted to drinking salty water, medical services are collapsing and Gaza health officials say more than 9,250 Palestinians have been killed.
Israel-Hamas war: Israeli airstrike hits ambulance near Gaza hospital, 15 dead; death toll likely to rise
Thousands of Palestinian workers stranded in Israel sent back to Gaza; UN says 'deeply concerned'
'Ready for...': Hezbollah chief holds US 'entirely responsible' for Gaza war, slams 'frail, foolish' Israel
Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.