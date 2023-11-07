Israel-Gaza War: The Israeli army physically separates northern Gaza and launches airstrikes in preparation for ground battles with Hamas militants in the largest city.

Israel-Gaza War: As the Israel-Hamas war entered Day 32nd, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that his country would take overall security responsibility of the Gaza Strip for an indefinite period after its war with Hamas, AFP reported. Here are the top ten updates about the situation.

1. Netanyahu said on Monday, "Israel will, for an indefinite period, will have the overall security responsibility," he said in a television interview with ABC News, adding, “When we don't have that security responsibility, what we have is the eruption of Hamas terror on a scale that we couldn't imagine."

2. Netanyahu on Monday said that Israel may consider "tactical little pauses" in the fighting in Gaza to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid or allow hostages held by Hamas militants to leave. Netanyahu expressed these views during a US television ABC News interview when asked about the future governance of Gaza after the conflict ends.

3. Meanwhile, the Israeli army physically separated northern Gaza from the rest of the besieged territory and launched airstrikes on it on Monday. This action was part of their preparations for anticipated ground battles with Hamas militants in Gaza's largest city, AP reported.

4. The Palestinian death toll, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip, has exceeded 10,000. This figure does not differentiate between fighters and civilians. Additionally, around 1,400 Israelis have lost their lives, with the majority being civilians who were killed during the incursion by Hamas on October 7 which marked the beginning of the war.

5. US President Joe Biden spoke directly with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday and discussed the need for humanitarian pauses. However, the White House reported that no agreement was reached during their call. Israel has so far declined the US proposals for a pause.

6. Approximately 800,000 individuals have followed Israeli military directives to evacuate to the southern part of Gaza. However, despite being designated as a safe zone, ongoing Israeli airstrikes in both central and southern Gaza resulted in the loss of dozens of lives on Sunday.

7. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Monday that a ceasefire in Gaza will not be considered until Hamas releases the hostages. “There will be no ceasefire -- general ceasefire -- in Gaza, without the release of our hostages," he said in a television interview with ABC News.

8. The United States has increased its military presence in the area by dispatching two carrier strike groups and additional resources. This move is intended to emphasize that regional parties should refrain from exploiting the turmoil.

9. On Monday, the Pentagon announced that a US nuclear-powered Ohio-class submarine had been deployed to the Middle East with the goal of preventing the escalation of hostilities and further conflict.

10. The United States rejected a suggestion made by an Israeli junior minister to use an atomic bomb on Gaza, describing it as “unacceptable." The US also called on all parties to refrain from using “hateful rhetoric." In response to Hamas attacks, Israel suspended Heritage Minister Amichay Eliyahu from government meetings until further notice, with the aim of minimizing harm to non-combatants during its airstrikes on Gaza, AFP reported.

