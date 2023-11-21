Given the pivotal role of Gaza's hospitals in the conflicting narratives of the Israel-Gaza war , the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) has released a video exhibiting AK47s, ammunition, and additional military equipment discovered in the MRI unit of a hospital.

Here are the top ten updates on day 47 of the Israel-Gaza war.

1. The Israeli military has shared videos showcasing the discovery of AK47s, ammunition, and various military equipment in the MRI unit of the hospital. As per a report by AP, IDF reported finding a Toyota pickup truck filled with weapons in a hospital garage, resembling the type of truck used by Hamas militants during the October 7 incursion.

2. A group of fellow Democrats of US President Joe Biden on Monday, urged him to prompt Israel to swiftly undertake measures, such as reopening a significant border crossing, to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance for the innocent civilians in Gaza, Reuters reported.

3. “Eliminating the threat posed by Hamas and protecting civilians are not mutually exclusive aims. Indeed, International Humanitarian Law requires that civilians be protected during armed conflict," a group of Democratic senators wrote in a letter to Biden.

4. Gaza's health ministry, under the control of Hamas on Monday said that 200 patients were evacuated from a hospital, aided by the Red Cross, shortly after it was struck by a fatal Israeli attack. Ashraf al-Qudra, the health ministry spokesman, informed AFP that the evacuees were transported by bus from the Indonesian hospital in Jabaliya to Nasser Hospital in the southern town of Khan Yunis.

5. Amid ongoing conflict, 28 premature babies were transferred from war-ravaged Gaza to Egypt on Monday. The Hamas-run health ministry accused Israel of launching a deadly strike on the Indonesian Hospital in the territory. Meanwhile, negotiators were engaged in efforts to finalize a deal for the release of some of the approximately 240 hostages taken by Islamist militants during their unprecedented attacks on Israel on October 7.

6. In Tel Aviv's commercial center, families of Israeli children held captive by Hamas joined hundreds of demonstrators outside the UN Children's fund. They called on the organization to advocate for the release of their children.

7. US President Joe Biden on Monday said that he believes a deal to free hostages in Gaza is close. "I believe so," he said during a White House ceremony.

8. The president of the Red Cross travelled to Qatar to meet with Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh. Additionally, separate meetings were held with officials in Qatar, which has played a role in facilitating talks related to the hostages.

9. Concerns have escalated regarding the severe humanitarian conditions in Gaza, exacerbated by cold autumn rain that has added to the hardship for families residing in tents, transforming dust into mud. The World Health Organization (WHO) has raised alarms about the potential spread of illness, noting 44,000 cases of diarrhoea and 70,000 instances of acute respiratory infections recorded in shelters.

10. Yemen's Huthi rebels, supported by Iran, on Sunday said that they had taken control of a cargo ship in the Red Sea, which reportedly has connections to an Israeli businessman. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said, “The vessel was hijacked with Iran guidance by the Yemenite Huthi militia", an allegation Iran rejected, AFP reported.

(With inputs from agencies)

