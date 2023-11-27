Hamas released 17 hostages in Gaza, including a 4-year-old American girl, as part of a truce with Israel as Israel freed 39 Palestinian prisoners on the third day of the ceasefire. Here are the top 10 updates on the Israel-Hamas war as it entered the 52nd day, {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1) The International Committee of the Red Cross said it had successfully transferred 17 hostages from Gaza. Hamas said it had handed over 13 Israelis, three Thais, and one with Russian citizenship.

2) Earlier, 13 Israeli hostages were released on November 24, followed by 13 more on November 25. Tel Aviv has also released 78 Palestinian prisoners so far. A fourth exchange is expected on Monday - the last day of the four-day cease-fire between the enemies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3) The release of the hostages - part of a larger group captured when Hamas fighters rampaged through southern Israel on October 7 - was mirrored by the freeing of 39 Palestinians, all of whom are teenagers, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

4) In an official statement on Sunday, Hamas said it is seeking to extend the four-day truce with Israel should serious efforts be made to increase the number of Palestinian detainees released from Israel, as per Reuters reports.

5) US President Joe Biden said he hopes to extend the pause in the Israeli-Hamas war beyond the original four-day deal to facilitate more hostage releases. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

6) “This deal is delivering life-saving results. Critically needed aid is going in and hostages are coming out. This deal is structured so that it can be extended to keep building on these results. That’s my goal. That’s our goal: to keep this pause going beyond tomorrow," said Biden.

7) Biden has vowed unwavering commitment to ensuring the return of every hostage to their loved ones. "We will not stop working until every hostage is returned to their loved ones. This has been the product of a lot of hard work and weeks of personal engagement for me and my team," he said.

8) Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, accused by civil rights groups of amplifying anti-Jewish hatred on his X social media platform, will meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Monday along with Israelis whose relatives have been held by Hamas in Gaza. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

9) PM Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday made his first visit to Palestine's Gaza since the Israel-Hamas war began on 7 October. According to reports, during the visit, Prime Minister Netanyahu told Israeli soldiers there that Israel will continue until it wins.

10) Netanyahu also told Biden that, at the end of the truce, “we will return with full force to achieve our goals".

(With inputs from agencies)

