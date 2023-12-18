Israel-Gaza War Day 73: Israel faces new calls for truce after killing of hostages raises alarm. 10 updates
Protesters in Israel are urging the government to resume negotiations with Hamas despite its commitment to the group's destruction. The pressure is expected to increase during US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's visit.
Israel-Gaza War Day 73: Israel's government on Sunday received appeals for a cease-fire from several European allies following a series of shootings, including the accidental killing of three Israeli hostages, as reported by AP.
