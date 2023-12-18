Israel-Gaza War Day 73: Israel's government on Sunday received appeals for a cease-fire from several European allies following a series of shootings, including the accidental killing of three Israeli hostages, as reported by AP .

Here are the top ten updates:

1. Protesters in Israel are calling on their government to resume negotiations with Gaza's Hamas rulers, despite Israel's commitment to the destruction of Hamas. The pressure to reduce major combat operations is anticipated to increase during the visit of US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday. The United States is expressing growing concern over civilian casualties while continuing to offer crucial military and diplomatic support to Israel.

2. On Sunday, the leader of the World Health Organization strongly condemned the substantial damage inflicted on the Kamal Adwan hospital in northern Gaza, highlighting the “effective destruction" of the facility. He further noted that a minimum of eight patients had lost their lives as a result.

View Full Image Palestinians inspect damages following an Israeli raid at Kamal Adwan hospital, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in the northern Gaza Strip December 16, 2023. REUTERS/Fadi Alwhidifa (REUTERS)

3. On Sunday, the Israeli military reported the discovery of a substantial tunnel shaft in Gaza, located near a previously busy crossing into Israel. This development has raised new inquiries about how Israeli surveillance may have overlooked the apparent preparations by Hamas for the militant attack on October 7.

4. As reported by AP, the military disclosed that the tunnel, spanning over four kilometers (2½ miles) and connecting to an extensive tunnel network throughout Gaza, is of sufficient width to accommodate the passage of cars. On Sunday, the army stated that the tunnel played a role in facilitating the movement of vehicles, militants, and supplies in preparation for the attack on October 7.

View Full Image Israeli soldiers walk through what Israel's military says is an iron-girded tunnel designed by Hamas to disgorge carloads of Palestinian fighters for a surprise storming of the border, amid the Israeli army's ongoing ground operation against Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, close to Erez crossing in the northern Gaza Strip, December 15, 2023. REUTERS/Amir Cohen TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY (REUTERS)

5. On Sunday, Israel initiated a direct aid crossing into Gaza for the first time since the start of the more than two-month-long conflict with Hamas. However, simultaneously, Israel intensified attacks on the Palestinian enclave, asserting that military pressure was deemed necessary for the release of its hostages.

6. On Sunday, Israeli airstrikes targeted the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, resulting in the reported death of 90 Palestinians, as stated by Gaza's health ministry spokesman to Reuters.

View Full Image Israeli soldiers stand guard as men with raised hands are led out near Kamal Adwan hospital, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, in this screen grab from a handout video released December 14, 2023. Israel Defense Forces/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY (via REUTERS)

7. As reported by Reuters, another missile attack on a house belonging to the Shehab family killed 24 people, Hamas Aqsa radio said. The son of Dawoud Shehab, spokesman of Hamas-ally Islamic Jihad, was among the dead, an official from the group told Reuters.

8. On Sunday, Israeli air strikes targeted locations near Damascus, causing injuries to two Syrian soldiers, as reported by the Syrian defence ministry in a statement carried by state media, AFP reported.

9. On Sunday, two Egyptian security sources told Reuters that both Israel and Hamas are willing to consider a renewed ceasefire and the release of hostages. However, there are existing disagreements on the implementation details of such an agreement.

10. Israel's military reported on Sunday that signs reading "S.O.S." and "help, three hostages" in Hebrew were discovered on the walls of a building in Gaza where three Israeli hostages had sought refuge before their accidental killing, Reuters reported.

(With inputs from agencies)

