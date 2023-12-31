Israel-Gaza War: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Saturday that Israel's conflict with Hamas in Gaza will extend for “many more months," resisting persistent international calls for a cease-fire despite increasing civilian casualties , hunger, and widespread displacement in the besieged area, AP reported.

Here are the top 10 updates on the Israel-Hamas War:

1. According to a report by AP, Benjamin Netanyahu expressed gratitude to the Biden administration for their consistent support, including the approval of a new emergency weapons sale (the second within the month) and the prevention of a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

2. Israel contends that ending the conflict now would signify a victory for Hamas, a viewpoint also shared by the Biden administration. Simultaneously, the Biden administration has urged Israel to take additional measures to minimize harm to Palestinian civilians.

3. As of Saturday, the Health Ministry in Gaza reported that more than 21,600 Palestinians have lost their lives in Israel's extensive air and ground offensive since the October 7 Hamas attack in southern Israel.

4. The ministry, without distinguishing between civilians and combatants, disclosed that 165 Palestinians were killed in the past 24 hours. It has been stated that approximately 70% of the total casualties comprise women and children.

5. The tally of Israeli soldiers who lost their lives in combat in Gaza increased to 170, as the military reported two additional fatalities on Saturday.

6. The conflict has forced approximately 85% of Gaza's 2.3 million population to flee their homes, with many seeking refuge in areas designated as safe by Israel, despite these zones being targeted by military strikes. This has left Palestinians with the unsettling feeling that there is no secure place in the small enclave.

7. On the outskirts of Rafah, thousands of tents and improvised shelters have emerged, particularly next to U.N. warehouses. Displaced individuals reached Rafah either by foot or using trucks and carts loaded with mattresses.

View Full Image A picture taken from Rafah shows smoke billowing over Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip during Israeli bombardment on December 30, 2023, as battles between the Palestinian Hamas movement and Israel continue. (Photo by AFP) (AFP)

8. AP reported, “We don't have water. We don’t have enough food," Nour Daher, a displaced woman, said Saturday from the sprawling tent camp. “The kids wake up in the morning wanting to eat, wanting to drink. It took us one hour to find water for them. We couldn’t bring them flour. Even when we wanted to take them to toilets, it took us one hour to walk."

9. Earlier on Friday, the State Department announced that Secretary of State Antony Blinken informed Congress of his approval for a $147.5 million sale of equipment to Israel. This includes fuses, charges, and primers necessary for 155 mm shells that Israel had previously purchased.

10. This marks the second instance this month where the Biden administration has circumvented Congress to greenlight an emergency weapons sale to Israel. On December 9, Blinken took a similar action, approving the sale of almost 14,000 rounds of tank ammunition to Israel, totaling more than $106 million.

(With inputs from AP)

