Israel-Gaza War Day 86: ‘War on Hamas will go on for many more months,’ says Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu| 10 Updates
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the conflict with Hamas will extend for 'many more months,' despite calls for a cease-fire.
Israel-Gaza War: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Saturday that Israel's conflict with Hamas in Gaza will extend for “many more months," resisting persistent international calls for a cease-fire despite increasing civilian casualties, hunger, and widespread displacement in the besieged area, AP reported.