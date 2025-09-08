Israel-Gaza war: Donald Trump hints deal on Gaza ‘very soon’ after sending ‘last warning’ to Hamas

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Hamas needs to accept his terms to end its war with Israel as he continues to press for an end to the fighting.

“Everyone wants the Hostages HOME. Everyone wants this War to end! The Israelis have accepted my Terms. It is time for Hamas to accept as well. I have warned Hamas about the consequences of not accepting,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. “This is my last warning, there will not be another one!”

The report follows news that Steve Witkoff, Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, recently submitted a new proposal to Hamas for a ceasefire and hostage release agreement.

According to Axios, the proposal was delivered via an Israeli peace activist and based on information from sources familiar with the exchange. Hamas later confirmed that it had received suggestions from the US side, conveyed through mediators, aimed at achieving a ceasefire in Gaza.

The group said it was discussing with mediators ways to develop those ideas, without giving specifics.

Hamas also reiterated its readiness for negotiations to release all hostages in exchange for a “clear announcement of an end to the war” and the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the enclave.

“I think we're going to have a deal on Gaza very soon,” Trump told reporters as he travelled back to Washington from New York, without offering any details. He added that he thought all the hostages would be returned, dead or alive. “I think we're going to get them all.”

On Saturday, Israel's N12 News reported that Trump has put forth a new ceasefire proposal to Hamas.

Under the deal, Hamas would free all the remaining 48 hostages on the first day of the truce in exchange for thousands of Palestinian prisoners jailed in Israel and negotiate an end to the war during a ceasefire in the enclave, according to N12.

An Israeli official said Israel was “seriously considering” Trump's proposal but did not elaborate on its details, AFP reported.

The October 7, 2023, attack left 1,219 people dead, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli data.

In response, Israel launched a military offensive that has since killed at least 64,368 Palestinians, the majority of them civilians, according to figures from Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry, which the United Nations deems credible.