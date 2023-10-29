As the Israel-Gaza war entered its 23rd day on Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the Israeli military has intensified its attacks in the Gaza Strip, resulting in a significant disruption of internet and communication services. The military has opened a “second stage" in the war against Hamas.

Israeli military aircraft carried out a series of intense nighttime airstrikes in northern Gaza, targeting around 150 underground facilities, according to an announcement by the army on Saturday.

Here's a 10-point guide on Israel-Gaza war

1) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday said that the military has opened a second stage in the war against Hamas by sending ground forces into Gaza and expanding attacks from the ground, air, and sea.

2) “There are moments in which a nation faces two possibilities: to do or die. We now face that test and I have no doubt how it will end: We will be the victors. We will do and we will be the victor," Netanyahu said as quoted by The Associated Press.

3) He also said, “This is the second stage of the war, whose objectives are clear: to destroy the military and governmental capabilities of Hamas and bring the hostages home."

4) Desperate family members met with Netanyahu on Saturday and expressed support for an exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israel, a swap floated by the top Hamas leader in Gaza.

5) The Palestinian death toll in Gaza rose Saturday to just over 7,700 people since the war began, with 377 deaths reported since late Friday, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. Most of those killed have been women and minors, the ministry said.

6) Republican presidential hopefuls on Saturday lined up to pledge unwavering support for Israel in its war on Hamas as they spoke at an annual gathering of influential Jewish donors, AFP reported.

7) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell also demanded a "pause of hostilities" to allow humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip after the intense overnight bombing of the coastal territory.

8) The United Nations General Assembly on Friday adopted a resolution calling for an “immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce" between Israel and Hamas terrorists in Gaza. However, India has abstained from a call for the protection of civilians and upholds legal and humanitarian obligations.

9) The General Assembly has adopted the draft resolution with 120 votes in favor, 12 against, and 45 abstentions. The 45 nations that abstained from voting on the resolution included Iceland, India, Panama, Lithuania, and Greece.

10) The voting at UNGA came at a time when Israel had announced expanding ground operations in Gaza. On Friday, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said the military has ramped up airstrikes in the Gaza Strip in the past few hours and will expand the activity.

(With inputs from agencies)

