Israel-Gaza war enters 23rd day! Israeli military intensifies attacks on Hamas, PM says ‘do or die’ | Top 10 updates
Israeli military intensifies attacks in Gaza, disrupting internet and communication services. Palestinian death toll rises as Republican presidential hopefuls pledge support for Israel.
As the Israel-Gaza war entered its 23rd day on Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the Israeli military has intensified its attacks in the Gaza Strip, resulting in a significant disruption of internet and communication services. The military has opened a “second stage" in the war against Hamas.