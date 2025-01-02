Military vehicles operate on a road towards the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, as seen from southern Israel, January 1, 2025. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

The ongoing war in Gaza with Israel, which began nearly 15 months ago, has resulted in more than 45,500 Palestinian deaths (more than half of them women and children), according to health officials in Gaza. Most of Gaza's population, at least 2.3 million residents, have been displaced, and much of the area has been devastated.

Here are ten heart-rendering photos from 2024 that show widespread suffering in Palestine due to war.

Trigger Warning: Contains graphic content.

EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / -- AFP PICTURES OF THE YEAR 2024 -- A mother bids farewell to the body of her child who was killed in the aftermath of overnight Israeli bombardment in al-Maghazi in the central Gaza Strip, at the morgue of the Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir el-Balah on June 25, 2024 amid the ongoing conflict in the Palestinian territory between Israel and Hamas. (Photo by Bashar TALEB / AFP) / AFP PICTURES OF THE YEAR 2024

EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Palestinian women mourn relatives, killed in an Israeli strike the previous night, at Al-Ahli Arab hospital, also known as the Baptist hospital, in Gaza City on January 1, 2025, as the war between Israel and Hamas militants continues. (Photo by Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP)

People walk along the beach next to a tent refugee camp for displaced Palestinians in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Monday, Dec .30, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

A Palestinian child wounded during the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip receives treatment at the Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

TOPSHOT - Twenty-day old Palestinian newborn Ali al-Batran, whose twin brother reportedly died due to hypothermia, lies inside an infant incubator at the intensive care unit of the Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on December 29, 2024, amid the ongoing war in the Palestinian territory between Israel and Hamas. (Photo by Eyad BABA / AFP)

Brothers Belal, 5, and Mohammed Hamad, 7, collect water from their flooded family tent after overnight rainfall at the refugee tent camp for displaced Palestinians in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / A Palestinian girl carries a portion of food as she makes her way amidst the debris at the site of an Israeli strike the previous night, in Jabalia, in the central Gaza Strip on January 1, 2025, as the war between Israel and Hamas militants continues. (Photo by Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP)

Smoke rises from an Israeli strike as the Israeli military conducts operations inside the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, as seen from southern Israel, January 1, 2025. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Dark clouds loom over Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip on December 31, 2024, amid the continuing war between Israel and the militant Hamas group. The majority of Gaza's 2.4 million people have been displaced, often multiple times, by the war that began with Hamas's attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023. With many displaced living in tent camps, the coming winter is raising serious concerns. (Photo by BASHAR TALEB / AFP)

Palestinian boy Mu'ath Mohamed Abu-Hagag, who doctors said is malnourished, is attended to by his mother as he lies on a bed receiving treatment at the ICU of Nasser hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip December 7, 2024. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

The war intensified after the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, which killed 1,200 Israelis and the kidnapping of 251 individuals. In retaliation, Israel launched extensive airstrikes and ground operations targeting Hamas infrastructure in Gaza. The conflict has led to over 45,500 Palestinian deaths and widespread destruction in Gaza.

In one of his first addresses after the Hamas attack, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu vowed retaliation and declared a “state of war”. Netanyahu said Hamas had made a “grave” mistake by attacking Israel. “Citizens of Israel, we are at war. The enemy will pay an unprecedented price. We will win this war,” PM Netanyahu said.

Earlier on October 20, the United Nations reiterated its demand for an end to the conflict in Gaza, highlighting the urgent need to release hostages, stop the displacement of Palestinians, and ensure the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian assistance.

In a statement released by the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, the UN expressed deep concern, stating, “The nightmare in Gaza is intensifying. Horrifying scenes are unfolding in the northern Strip amidst conflict, relentless Israeli strikes and an ever-worsening humanitarian crisis.”

Meanwhile, Israel has repeatedly rejected accusations of genocide, saying it abides by international law, Reuters reported.