The ongoing war in Gaza with Israel, which began nearly 15 months ago, has resulted in more than 45,500 Palestinian deaths (more than half of them women and children), according to health officials in Gaza. Most of Gaza's population, at least 2.3 million residents, have been displaced, and much of the area has been devastated.
Here are ten heart-rendering photos from 2024 that show widespread suffering in Palestine due to war.
The war intensified after the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, which killed 1,200 Israelis and the kidnapping of 251 individuals. In retaliation, Israel launched extensive airstrikes and ground operations targeting Hamas infrastructure in Gaza. The conflict has led to over 45,500 Palestinian deaths and widespread destruction in Gaza.
In one of his first addresses after the Hamas attack, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu vowed retaliation and declared a “state of war”. Netanyahu said Hamas had made a “grave” mistake by attacking Israel. “Citizens of Israel, we are at war. The enemy will pay an unprecedented price. We will win this war,” PM Netanyahu said.
Earlier on October 20, the United Nations reiterated its demand for an end to the conflict in Gaza, highlighting the urgent need to release hostages, stop the displacement of Palestinians, and ensure the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian assistance.
In a statement released by the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, the UN expressed deep concern, stating, “The nightmare in Gaza is intensifying. Horrifying scenes are unfolding in the northern Strip amidst conflict, relentless Israeli strikes and an ever-worsening humanitarian crisis.”
Meanwhile, Israel has repeatedly rejected accusations of genocide, saying it abides by international law, Reuters reported.
(With inputs from agencies)
