Hamas promises to free 8 Russian-Israeli hostages taken as 'a result of chaos', if...
Israel Hamas war Update: Russia had reportedly admitted earlier this week it had not succeeded in freeing Russian hostages and that it did not know how many of its citizens had been taken.
Palestinian military group Hamas is trying to locate eight Russian-Israeli dual citizens who were taken hostage during its attack on Israel, in order to free them on Moscow's request, Russian news agencies reported Saturday. Nearly 230 people are believed to be in captivity by Hamas since its surprise assault on Israel on October 7.