Israel-Gaza war: Hamas says it fired 'large rocket barrage' at Tel Aviv

Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Palestinian militant group Hamas, on Sunday said it had launched a ‘large rocket barrage’ at Israel's commercial hub of Tel Aviv

In a post on Telegram, the Hamas armed wing said they had targeted Tel Aviv “with a large rocket barrage in response to the Zionist massacres against civilians". The rocket launches could be heard in central Gaza.

Meanwhile, Israel's army said at least eight rockets were fired towards central areas of the country from the area of the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have been battling Palestinian militants. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The IDF said that "a number of the projectiles were intercepted " by Israeli air defences.

Israeli authorities reported no immediate casualties or damage in the attack, which appeared to be the first long-range rocket attack from Gaza since January.

It is important to note that despite several months of devastating Israeli military offensive against Hamas from the air and the ground, the Islamist faction is still able to fire long-range rockets against Israel.

Earlier, aid trucks entered Gaza from southern Israel through a new agreement to bypass the Rafah crossing with Egypt after Israeli forces seized the Palestinian side of it earlier this month.

The war between Israel and Hamas, triggered after the October 7 attack, now in its eighth month, has killed nearly 36,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. Around 80% of the population's 2.3 million people have fled their homes, severe hunger is widespread and UN officials say parts of the territory are experiencing famine.

(With inputs from Agencies)

