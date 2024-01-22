Israel-Gaza war: Hamas says ‘October 7 attack was necessary’, admits some 'faults, chaos'
Hamas admits faults in the October 7 attacks in southern Israel, which they claim were a necessary step against Israeli occupation. The attack resulted in over 1,140 deaths, mostly civilians.
‘October 7 attacks in southern Israel were a necessary step against Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories’, said the Islamist group Hamas while admitting in a 16-page report that “some faults happened due to the rapid collapse of the Israeli security and its military system".