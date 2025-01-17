Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday that a deal had been reached to return hostages held in the Gaza Strip after earlier reports from his office indicated last-minute issues in finalizing a ceasefire to pause the 15-month war, as reported by the Associated Press.

Here are the top updates: 1. Netanyahu said that he would convene his security Cabinet and later the government on Friday to approve a long-awaited agreement. His statement signaled the Israeli government's likely approval of the deal, which would pause the fighting in Gaza and secure the release of dozens of hostages held by militants in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. The deal would also allow hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians to return to their homes in Gaza, reported AP.

2. Israeli airstrikes, meanwhile, killed at least 72 people in the war-ravaged territory on Thursday. Israel initially delayed a vote Thursday on the ceasefire, blaming a last-minute dispute with Hamas for holding up the approval as rising tensions in Netanyahu’s government coalition raised concerns about the implementation of the deal just a day after U.S. President Joe Biden and key mediator Qatar announced it was complete, as reported by AP.

3. In a briefing Thursday, David Mencer, an Israeli government spokesman, said Hamas’ new demands dealt with the deployment of Israeli forces in the Philadelphi corridor, the narrow strip bordering Egypt that Israeli troops seized in May.

4. Hamas denied the claims, with Izzat al-Rishq, a senior Hamas official, saying the militant group “is committed to the ceasefire agreement, which the mediators announced.”

5. The ceasefire agreement has faced strong opposition from Netanyahu's far-right coalition partners, who are crucial to his hold on power. On Thursday, Israel's hardline national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, threatened to resign if the government approves the ceasefire.

6. Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty urged Israel and Hamas to im plement a Gaza ceasefire plan "without any delay" in an exclusive interview with The Associated Press on Thursday. Egypt has played a crucial role as a mediator in ceasefire negotiations. The deal announced on Wednesday aims to release hostages held in Gaza and pause the fighting, with the goal of eventually ending the 15-month war that has destabilized the Middle East and sparked global protests.

7. Hamas triggered the war with its Oct. 7, 2023, cross-border attack into Israel that killed some 1,200 people and took 250 others hostage. Israel responded with a devastating offensive that has killed over 46,000 Palestinians, according to local health officials, who do not distinguish between civilians and militants but say women and children make up more than half of those killed.

8. Palestinians in Gaza reported heavy Israeli bombardment overnight as people were celebrating the ceasefire deal. In previous conflicts, both sides have stepped up military operations in the final hours before ceasefires as a way to project strength.

9. “We were expecting that the (Israeli) occupation would intensify the bombing, like they did every time there were reports of progress in truce talks,” said Mohammed Mahdi, who is sheltering in Gaza City, as reported by AP.

10. Gaza’s Health Ministry said Israeli strikes have killed at least 72 people since the ceasefire deal was announced. It said the toll from Thursday’s strikes only includes bodies brought to two hospitals in Gaza City and the actual toll is likely higher. “Yesterday was a bloody day, and today is bloodier,” said Zaher al-Wahedi, a Health Ministry official.

