Israel-Gaza war: India sends 30 tons of humanitarian aid to Palestine, supporting essential needs

Amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, India has committed to sending humanitarian aid to the people of Palestine.

The first shipment, which was dispatched today, includes 30 tons of vital supplies, such as medicines, surgical items, dental products, general medical necessities, and high-energy biscuits, all set to be distributed through the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

In a post on X, official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Randhir Jaiswal wrote, “India sends humanitarian assistance for the people of Palestine through UNRWA. The first tranche of assistance comprising 30 tons of medicine and food items has departed today. The consignment includes a wide range of essential medicines and surgical supplies, dental products, general medical items and high-energy biscuits.”

Notably, a few days ago, the World Food Programme issued a warning for northern Gaza, saying that WFP's supplies were depleting.

Sharing a post on X on October 12, WFP wrote, “Escalating violence in northern #Gaza is having a disastrous impact on food security. No food aid has entered the north since 1 October. It is unclear how long WFP's remaining food supplies in the north, already distributed to shelters and health facilities, will last.”

Earlier on October 20, the United Nations reiterated its demand for an end to the conflict in Gaza, highlighting the urgent need to release hostages, stop the displacement of Palestinians, and ensure the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian assistance.

In a statement released by the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, the UN expressed deep concern, stating, “The nightmare in Gaza is intensifying. Horrifying scenes are unfolding in the northern Strip amidst conflict, relentless Israeli strikes and an ever-worsening humanitarian crisis.”

Last month, UNRWA reported that people in Gaza are facing “inhumane” conditions. The agency noted on X that waste is piling up in central Gaza, and sewage is leaking into the streets.

“Families have no choice but to live next to this accumulated waste, exposing them to foul odours and the imminent risk of a health disaster,” the UNWRA added.

The UN agency called for an immediate ceasefire.