Israel-Gaza war: Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on Sunday, claimed that the senior intelligence officials and top security leaders didn't warn him of the Hamas militant attack. Israel is known to have two most advanced surveillance technology and defence systems but the multi-front attack on October 7 sent the security teams scrambling as militants ran through Israeli settlements, killing hundreds. In his post on X, Netanyahu said that he was not warned about the attack that took place on October 7.

His comments caused a huge political uproar and also led to a rift within his war cabinet. After drawing criticism for not taking responsibility for the intelligence and operational failures surrounding the Hamas attack, Netanyahu deleted the tweet.

The tweet read: "At no time and no stage was a warning given to Prime Minister Netanyahu regarding war intentions of Hamas. On the contrary, all security officials, including the head of army intelligence and the head of the Shin Bet, estimated that Hamas was deterred and interested in an arrangement."

From heads of the military and the Shin Bet domestic spy service to finance ministers, many top officials have come forward to acknowledge their failures.

Earlier, PM Netanyahu had shruged off questions of accountability for the surprise attack by Hamas. Before the post, he had only said that there would be time to ask tough questions, including of himself, after the war.

After his comments, Israel's military spokesperson chose not to respond and said, “We are now at war, focused on the war." His remarks were rebuked by current and past allies. The former defence minister and the present member of Netanyahu's war cabinet, Benny Gantz, asked Netanyahu to take back his comments and let the matter go.

"When we are at war, leadership must show responsibility, decide to do the right things, and bolster the forces in a way that they can carry out what we demand of them," Gantz said.

Israel faced one of its worst terror attacks on October 7. Since then, Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip with massive air strikes and begun ground operations to topple the allegedly Iran-backed Islamist group.

