Israel-Gaza war: Israel PM Netanyahu blames security officials, Army intel for Hamas attack, says ‘no warning given'
Israel-Gaza war: Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to be passing the buck on top security officials. In his X post, Netanyahu said no warning was given on the Hamas attack by the Army intelligence. The post was deleted later
Israel-Gaza war: Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on Sunday, claimed that the senior intelligence officials and top security leaders didn't warn him of the Hamas militant attack. Israel is known to have two most advanced surveillance technology and defence systems but the multi-front attack on October 7 sent the security teams scrambling as militants ran through Israeli settlements, killing hundreds. In his post on X, Netanyahu said that he was not warned about the attack that took place on October 7.