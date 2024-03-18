US President Joe Biden spoke to his Israeli counterpart for the first time in over a month amid the ongoing war in Gaza. The development comes amid growing calls for a ceasefire as half the people in the narrow coastal strip experience “catastrophic" hunger. The two allies have become increasingly divided over Tel Aviv's handling of the war in recent weeks.

