Israel-Gaza war: Joe Biden, Netanyahu hold first call in over a month as Palestinians face 'catastrophic' hunger
Israel-Gaza war: Joe Biden, Netanyahu hold first call in over a month as Palestinians face 'catastrophic' hunger

Livemint ( with inputs from Deutsche Welle )

US President Joe Biden and his Israeli counterpart spoke for the first time in over a month amidst the war in Gaza, with calls for a ceasefire as half of Gaza's population face severe hunger.

Israel-Gaza war: Joe Biden, Netanyahu hold first call in over a month as Palestinians face 'catastrophic' hunger
Israel-Gaza war: Joe Biden, Netanyahu hold first call in over a month as Palestinians face ‘catastrophic’ hunger

US President Joe Biden spoke to his Israeli counterpart for the first time in over a month amid the ongoing war in Gaza. The development comes amid growing calls for a ceasefire as half the people in the narrow coastal strip experience “catastrophic" hunger. The two allies have become increasingly divided over Tel Aviv's handling of the war in recent weeks.

 

Published: 18 Mar 2024, 11:36 PM IST
