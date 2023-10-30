Israel-Gaza War: Joe Biden dials Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu on Gaza situation.

US President Joe Biden had a phone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the ongoing developments in Gaza on Sunday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by ANI, Biden reaffirmed Israel's legitimate right to protect its citizens from terrorist threats and emphasized the importance of continuing efforts to locate and secure the release of hostages. He also stressed the urgent necessity to substantially enhance the delivery of humanitarian aid to address the needs of Gaza's civilian population.

According to the White House statement, “President Joseph R Biden, Jr. spoke this morning with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel. The leaders discussed developments in Gaza. The President reiterated that Israel has every right and responsibility to defend its citizens from terrorism and underscored the need to do so in a manner consistent with international humanitarian law that prioritizes the protection of civilians."

Biden and Netanyahu discussed ongoing efforts to locate and secure the release of hostages, including American citizens who remain unaccounted for and may be held by Hamas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The President underscored the need to immediately and significantly increase the flow of humanitarian assistance to meet the needs of civilians in Gaza," the statement read.

In the wake of Hamas's attack on Israel, President Biden and Prime Minister Netanyahu have held multiple phone discussions. The United States has strongly condemned Hamas's assault on Israel and has expressed its support for Israel's right to self-defence following the actions taken by Hamas on October 7.

Additionally, earlier this month, President Joe Biden visited Israel to demonstrate Washington's support for Tel Aviv during the ongoing conflict with Hamas.

On the 24th day of the Israel-Gaza war, Gaza received its largest aid shipment since the conflict between Israel and Hamas began. Here are the top ten developments.

Earlier on Sunday, Netanyahu retracted and apologized for a post on platform X in which he took a jab at his intelligence chiefs saying they never warned him that Hamas was planning its wide-scale attack on October 7, 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has raised alarms regarding the worsening problems of hunger and disease in Gaza.

"Supplies on the market are running out while the humanitarian aid coming into the Gaza Strip on trucks from Egypt is insufficient. The needs of the communities are immense, if only for basic survival, while the aid we receive is meagre and inconsistent" said Thomas White, Director of UNRWA Affairs in the Gaza Strip. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from ANI)

