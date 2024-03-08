Israel-Gaza war: Joe Biden to establish temporary port off Gaza for aid delivery
Joe Biden plans to establish a temporary port off Gaza to address the worsening humanitarian crisis, bypassing Israeli restrictions on overland aid deliveries. This move shows deepening U.S. involvement in the region, as tensions escalate amid stalled cease-fire talks with Hamas.
President Joe Biden will announce Thursday that the US military will set up a temporary port off Gaza, senior administration officials said as reported by Associated Press. This action comes amidst global efforts to create a sea route for food and other aid as UN and U.S. officials warn of famine among Palestinian civilians trapped by the Israel-Hamas war.