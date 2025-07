Israel-Gaza war ‘must end now’, say UK, Canada, 26 other countries: Netanyahu 'government's denial of…'

Britain, Japan among 28 nations issued a joint statement on 21 July stating the war in Gaza “must end now”, showing allies' stance as Israel's isolation deepens. It said Benjamin Netanyahu government's refusal of essential humanitarian aid to the civilians is “unacceptable”.

The foreign ministers of countries also comprising Australia and Canada said “the suffering of civilians in Gaza has reached new depths".

They condemned “the drip feeding of aid and the inhumane killing of civilians, including children, seeking to meet their most basic needs of water and food." The statement described as “horrifying” the recent deaths of over 800 Palestinians who were seeking aid, according to the figures released by Gaza's Health Ministry and the UN human rights office.

“The Israeli government's aid delivery model is dangerous, fuels instability and deprives Gazans of human dignity. The Israeli government's denial of essential humanitarian assistance to the civilian population is unacceptable. Israel must comply with its obligations under international humanitarian law," the countries stated.

Israel and US dismiss the criticism Israel's Foreign Ministry rejected the statement, saying it was “disconnected from reality and sends the wrong message to Hamas.” It accused Hamas of prolonging the war by refusing to accept an Israeli-backed proposal for a temporary ceasefire and hostage release.

“Hamas is the sole party responsible for the continuation of the war and the suffering on both sides,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oren Marmorstein posted on X.

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee also rejected the statement from many of America's closest allies, calling it “disgusting” in a post on X and saying they should instead pressure the “savages of Hamas.”

Germany was also notably absent from the statement. However, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul wrote on X that he spoke with Israeli counterpart Gideon Saar on Monday and expressed the “greatest concern about the catastrophic humanitarian situation” in Gaza as Israel's offensive widens. He called on Israel to implement agreements with the EU to enable more humanitarian aid.

Gaza's population relies largely on the limited aid allowed into the territory. Israel's offensive has displaced some 90% of the population, with many forced to flee multiple times.

Allies' criticism about Israel's actions has had little clear effect.

In May, Britain, France and Canada issued a joint statement urging Netanyahu's government to stop its military operations in Gaza and threatening “concrete actions” if it didn't.

Israel rejects criticism of its wartime conduct, saying its forces have acted lawfully and blaming civilian deaths on Hamas because the militants operate in populated areas. It says it has allowed enough food in to sustain Gaza and accuses Hamas of siphoning off much of it. The United Nations says there is no evidence for widespread diversion of humanitarian aid.

The new joint statement called for an immediate ceasefire, saying countries are prepared to take action to support a political pathway to peace in the region.

Israel and Hamas have been engaged in ceasefire talks but there appears to be no breakthrough, and it's not clear whether any truce would bring the war to a lasting halt. Netanyahu has vowed to continue the war until all the hostages are returned and Hamas is defeated or disarmed.

Speaking to Parliament, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy thanked the US, Qatar and Egypt for their diplomatic efforts to try to end the war.

He said, “There is no military solution. The next ceasefire must be the last ceasefire.” Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said Tuesday the hostages needed to be released and the war must end, but the images of destruction and killing coming out of Gaza were “indefensible.”

“We're all hoping that there'll be something that will break this," Burke told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Hamas triggered the war when militants stormed into southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing around 1,200 people and taking 251 others hostage. Fifty hostages remain in Gaza, but fewer than half are thought to be alive.