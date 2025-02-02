Israel-Gaza war: ‘Negotiations start Monday for next phase of Gaza ceasefire,’ says Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will begin talks on the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire when he meets U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East Envoy, Steve Witkoff, on Monday in Washington, according to Netanyahu's office late on Saturday.

Netanyahu is set to leave Israel on Sunday for Washington, where he will meet Trump at the White House next week to discuss the situation in Gaza and Israeli hostages held there, as reported by Reuters.

During his meeting with Witkoff, Netanyahu will discuss Israel's positions in respect to the ceasefire, the prime minister's office said. Witkoff will then speak with officials from Egypt and Qatar, who have mediated between Israel and Hamas over the past 15 months with backing from Washington.

Israel and Hamas last month reached a complex ceasefire agreement, to be implemented in three phases, that has halted the fighting in Gaza. Hamas has so far released 18 hostages in exchange for hundreds of Palestinians that are held in Israeli prisons and detentions.

There are more than 70 hostages still held in Gaza.

