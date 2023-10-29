Israel-Gaza war: Netanyahu apologises after blaming security officials, Army intel for Hamas attack, says ‘was wrong’
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Sunday retracted and apologized for a post on platform X (formerly known as Twitter), in which he took a jab at his intelligence chiefs saying they never warned him that Hamas was planning its wide-scale attack on October 7, 2023, reported Reuters.