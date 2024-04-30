Israel-Gaza war: Netanyahu vows to invade Rafah to destroy Hamas’ battalions as cease-fire talks continue
With more than half of Gaza's 2.3 million people sheltering in Rafah, the international community, including Israel' top ally the US, has warned Israel against any offensive that puts civilians at risk
Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged Tuesday to launch an incursion into the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are sheltering from the almost 7-month-long war, as cease-fire negotiations between Israel and Hamas appear to be gaining steam.