Hamas spokesperson says 'had no intention' to kill Israelis during Oct 7 infiltration, cuts interview midway
Israel-Gaza war news: Contradicting reports on 7 October Hamas assault that killed 1,400 Israeli, Hamas spokesperson denies intention to kill civilians. Meanwhile, Israeli troops carried out targeted strikes in Gaza, killing another top Hamas commander
Israel-Gaza war news: Hamas spokesperson, Ghazi Hamad, who is also the deputy foreign minister, has told a BBC correspondent during an interview, that the fighter group had not been instructed to kill civilians during their 7 October land-air-water surprise attack on Israel.