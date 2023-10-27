Israel's innovative solution in war against Hamas: 'Sponge bombs' to seal off gaps in Gaza tunnels. Explained
Israel-Gaza war news: IDF to use 'sponge bombs' in Gaza tunnel war against Hamas fighters. Israel plans to seal off gaps in Hamas tunnels with ‘sponge bombs’.
Israel-Gaza war news: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will use ‘sponge bombs’ as Israel begins its fight through a network of Hamas tunnels under Gaza, Telegraph has reported. For the second day in a row, Israeli forces have mounted an incursion deeper into Gaza, amid incessant bombing. This comes on the 21st day of war between Israel and Hamas that began on 7 October.