comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 27 2023 15:59:35
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.9 0%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 201 1.03%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,469.55 0.41%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 912.6 0.38%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 640.7 2.27%
Business News/ News / World/  Israel recalls diplomats, asks citizens to leave Turkey after Erdogan decries 'war crimes' in Gaza
Back Back

Israel recalls diplomats, asks citizens to leave Turkey after Erdogan decries 'war crimes' in Gaza

 Livemint

Israel-Gaza War News: Israel said Saturday it was recalling its diplomatic staff from Turkey after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan lashed out at its military campaign in Gaza.

Israel-Gaza War News: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, speaks to the attendees during a rally to show their solidarity with the Palestinians, in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday (AP)Premium
Israel-Gaza War News: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, speaks to the attendees during a rally to show their solidarity with the Palestinians, in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday (AP)

Israel-Gaza War News: Amid the ongoing war between Israel and Gaza, Tel Aviv on Saturday said that it was recalling its diplomatic staff from Turkey. The move comes after Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated his remarks that Israel is an “occupier", and Hamas was “not a terrorist orgamisation".

"Given the grave statements coming from Turkey, I have ordered the return of diplomatic representatives there in order to conduct a reevaluation of the relations between Israel and Turkey," Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

What did Erdogan say?

Turkey President whil;e addressing a pro-Palestine rally in Istanbul, on Saturday, said “I reiterate that Hamas is not a terrorist organisation. Israel was very offended by this. (...) Israel is an occupier, Erdogan speaks clearly because Turkey does not owe you anything."

According to Reuters report Türkiye President Erdogan had said, “Israel has been openly committing war crimes for 22 days, but the Western leaders cannot even call on Israel for a ceasefire, let alone react to it".

"We will tell the whole world that Israel is a war criminal. We are making preparations for this. We will declare Israel a war criminal," he said.

In reiteration of his remarks, Erdogan called Western powers "the main culprit" behind the Israeli army's "massacre" of Palestinians in Gaza. The Turkish leader has been a leading international supporter of Palestinian rights during his two-decade rule.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 28 Oct 2023, 10:20 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App