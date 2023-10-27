Israel-Hamas war news: Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) are still mulling over the practicalities of launching a ground invasion in Gaza even as the killings in the Palestinian region continue through airstrikes. As the international narrative shifts towards the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Israeli security forces release audio and visual clips on X exposing the brutality of the terrorist group Hamas which barged into Israeli territory on 7 October, killing more than 1,400 people and taking more than 200 as hostage. In another such audio clip released by Israel War Room, the brutality of Hamas terrorists is displayed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Israel-Hamas War Day 21: Israeli military forces enter Gaza. Top 10 Updates The audio is a recording of a phone call between a Hamas invader to his acquaintance in Gaza. During the call, the terrorists seem happy to be in Israeli territory amid the constant sound of gunshots in the background. The terrorist tells his acquaintance about how Israelis are living peacefully while Palestinians in Gaza are displaced. The calls end on an intense note where the terrorist can be heard saying, “The children want to talk to their parents and say goodbye, I’ll get back to you."

‘Hamas using hospitals in Gaza to wage war’: Israel The Israeli Army on Friday claimed that terrorist group Hamas is using hospitals in Gaza strip for military purposes. The developments comes as Israel is facing backlash from several countries over the destruction of hospitals in Israeli airstrikes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Hamas wages war from hospital in Gaza," Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said. The officer even named the largest hospital of Gaza, Al-Shifa hospital from where Hamas is operating using the fuel stored to run hospital operations. "Terrorists move freely" in Shifa and other hospitals, Daniel Hagari said. "There is fuel in hospitals and Hamas is using it for its terror infrastructure," he added.

Also Read: Israel's innovative solution in war against Hamas: 'Sponge bombs'. Explained Hamas was quick to deny the allegations with its political bureau member Izzat al-Rishq calling it baseless. "There's no basis in truth in what the spokesman of the enemy army stated," Izzat al-Rishq said. The Hamas spokesperson added that Israel is making up the allegations to "pave the way for a new massacre to be committed against our people".

(With inputs from AP) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!