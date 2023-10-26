Israel-Gaza war: Risks and challenges of ground invasion amid 21st century's deadliest conflict with Hamas
Israel-Gaza war news: Israel-Gaza war enters twentieth day with increasing death toll in Gaza. Israeli airstrikes in Gaza seen as collective punishment, deadliest conflict for Palestinians. Concerns over potential ground invasion in Gaza and increased resistance from Hamas
Israel-Gaza war news: The war between Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas fighters from the Gaza Strip has entered its twentieth day. The death toll in the populated Gaza strip increased to 7,028, Israel informed that they had unleashed a ground invasion in Gaza targeting alleged Hamas hideouts.