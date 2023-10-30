Israel-Gaza war: Russia airport witnesses anti-Israel unrest, Kremlin blames ‘traitors in Ukraine’ | 10 points
Israel-Gaza War: Russian protestors storm airport in Dagestan amid Gaza war. Crowd surrounds Russian airliner, looking for Israeli passengers, saying, 'We're against Jewish refugees'. Kremlin blames unrest in Dagestan blamed on ‘outside interference’, ‘traitors in Ukraine’
Israel-Gaza War: An unusual development took place in Russia’s Dagestan airport when throes of protestors stormed the premises, ostensibly demonstrating against the arrival of a flight from Israel amid the war in Gaza. The development comes in a country which has been at war with East European neighbour, Ukraine, for almost twenty months now.