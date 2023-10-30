Israel-Gaza War: 23-year-old German-Israeli woman, missing after 7 October Hamas attack, found dead
Israel-Gaza War: German-Israeli dual citizen Shani Louk's dead body found in Gaza. A 'low two-digit number' of German Israeli dual citizens believed to be held in Gaza. Israeli troops advance deeper into Gaza, airstrikes hit closer to hospitals.
Israel-Gaza War: The Israel Foreign Ministry took to microblogging site ‘X’ to inform that the German-Israeli dual citizen Shani Louk's dead body was found, confirming that the status of the hostage taken by Hamas fighters after the 7 October surprise attack on Israel.
The German government has said that a “low two-digit number" of German Israeli dual citizens are believed to be held in Gaza.
Meanwhile, Israeli troops and tanks pushed deeper into Gaza on Monday, advancing on two sides of the territory’s main city, as the UN and medical staff warned that airstrikes have hit closer to hospitals where tens of thousands of Palestinians have sought shelter alongside thousands of wounded.
The Israeli advances put their forces on both sides of Gaza City and the surrounding areas of northern Gaza, in what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called a “second stage" of the war ignited by Hamas’ brutal Oct. 7 incursion. Casualties on both sides are expected to rise sharply if Israeli forces expand their ground operation and end up battling Palestinian militants in dense residential areas.
Though Israel ordered Palestinians to flee the north, where Gaza City is located, and move south, hundreds of thousands remain, in part because Israel has also bombarded targets in so-called safe zones. Around 117,000 displaced people hoping to stay safe from strikes are staying in hospitals in northern Gaza, alongside thousands of patients and staff, according to UN figures.
(With agency inputs)
