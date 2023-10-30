Israel-Gaza War: The Israel Foreign Ministry took to microblogging site ‘X’ to inform that the German-Israeli dual citizen Shani Louk's dead body was found, confirming that the status of the hostage taken by Hamas fighters after the 7 October surprise attack on Israel.

According to reports, the 23 year old Louk was attending the Re'im music festival in Re'im. Louk's mother Ricarda Louk told German news agency dpa on Monday that she was informed by the Israeli military of the death of Shani Louk. Catch LIVE updates on Israel-Gaza war here She said her daughter's body hasn't been found, but a splinter of a skull bone was located and submitted for a DNA test. Louk believes her daughter died on 7 October, when she was at a music festival in southern Israel that was attacked by militants from Gaza. Videos that circulated at the time appeared to show the young woman face-down on a pickup truck. The Israel Foreign Ministry in their tweet wrote, "We are devastated to share that the death of 23 year old German-Israeli Shani Louk was confirmed. Shani who was kidnapped from a music festival and tortured and paraded around Gaza by Hamas terrorists, experienced unfathomable horrors. Our hearts are broken 💔. May her memory be a blessing."

The German government has said that a “low two-digit number" of German Israeli dual citizens are believed to be held in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Israeli troops and tanks pushed deeper into Gaza on Monday, advancing on two sides of the territory’s main city, as the UN and medical staff warned that airstrikes have hit closer to hospitals where tens of thousands of Palestinians have sought shelter alongside thousands of wounded.

The Israeli advances put their forces on both sides of Gaza City and the surrounding areas of northern Gaza, in what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called a “second stage" of the war ignited by Hamas’ brutal Oct. 7 incursion. Casualties on both sides are expected to rise sharply if Israeli forces expand their ground operation and end up battling Palestinian militants in dense residential areas.

Though Israel ordered Palestinians to flee the north, where Gaza City is located, and move south, hundreds of thousands remain, in part because Israel has also bombarded targets in so-called safe zones. Around 117,000 displaced people hoping to stay safe from strikes are staying in hospitals in northern Gaza, alongside thousands of patients and staff, according to UN figures.

(With agency inputs)

