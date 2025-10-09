Israel-Gaza war: Trump says first phase of peace plan ‘signed off’. What comes next?

Israel and Hamas have agreed to the “first phase” of his peace plan to pause fighting and release at least some hostages and prisoners, US President Donald Trump said Wednesday in announcing the outlines of the biggest breakthrough in months in the two-year-old war.

“This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace,” Trump wrote on social media. “All Parties will be treated fairly!"

A screen grab of a post by U.S. President Donald Trump on his Truth Social account, announcing that Israel and Hamas have signed off on the first phase of the U.S.-proposed Gaza deal, allowing for the release of all Israeli hostages, on October 8, 2025. Social Media/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on social media, “With God’s help we will bring them all home.” Hamas said separately that the deal would ensure the withdrawal of Israeli troops as well as allow for the entry of aid and exchange of hostages and prisoners.

A post by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reading 'With God's help we will bring them all home', following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement that a deal had been reached between Israel and Hamas to end the two-year war in Gaza, in this screenshot taken from a social media website released October 9, 2025. Social Media Website/Handout via REUTERS

The agreement is set to be presented to the Israeli Cabinet on Thursday for approval. Once approved, Israeli forces will begin their withdrawal to the agreed-upon boundary, a process expected to take less than 24 hours, according to a senior White House official who spoke anonymously to AP.

Hamas then has 72 hours to release hostages, and the White House believes they will begin being released on Monday, the official said.

Hamas to release all 20 living hostages this weekend Hamas plans to release all 20 living hostages this weekend, people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The deceased hostages will come out in a later stage in phases. The Israeli army will move out of 70% of the area, they said, AP reported.

It was not immediately clear whether the parties had made any progress on thornier questions about the future of the conflict, including whether Hamas will demilitarise, as Trump has demanded, and eventual governance of the war-torn territory. But the agreement nonetheless marked the most momentous development since a deal in January and February that involved the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

Netanyahu will convene Israeli government tomorrow Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said he would convene the government tomorrow in order to approve the deal.

“I thank President Trump and his team from the bottom of my heart for their commitment to this sacred mission of freeing our hostages,” Netanyahu said.

Trump pleased with Kushner, Witkoff for getting deal closed “Trump was pleased with Jared Kushner and special envoy Steve Witkoff for their work to get the first phase of the agreement closed after arriving in Egypt on earlier on Wednesday,” according to a person who has briefed on the negotiations and spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the delicate negotiations.

In the leadup to Wednesday’s announcement, Israeli officials were pushing back on inclusion of Marwan Barghouti, the most prominent Palestinian prisoner who is serving five life sentences in an Israeli jail, the person added, as reported by AP.

Israeli officials made clear to the U.S. that the release of Barghouti would set off the far-right members of Netanyahu’s coalition.

It was not immediately clear which Palestinian prisoners, including Barghouti, will be included in the first phase of the deal.

Hamas says deal reached to end war in Gaza Hamas has announced that a deal has been reached to end the conflict in Gaza, which will guarantee the withdrawal of Israeli troops, the entry of humanitarian aid, and the exchange of hostages and prisoners.

The group said in a statement the deal came after “responsible and serious negotiations” over the proposal by President Donald Trump. Hamas called on Trump and the mediators to ensure that Israel implements all the provisions agreed upon without delay or changes.

Qatar says Israel, Hamas agree on first phase of Gaza ceasefire deal.

Qatar Foreign Ministry spokesman says Israel and Hamas reached an agreement on all the provisions and implementation mechanisms of the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal.

The agreement “will lead to ending the war, the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, and the entry of aid,” said Majed al-Ansari, Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesman, speaking on behalf of the mediators of the deal. He said the details will be announced later.

Group representing hostage families receive ceasefire news with ‘excitement’ The Hostages Families Forum, a grassroots organization representing many of the hostage families, said it received the news of a ceasefire with “excitement, anticipation, and apprehension.”

The Forum called on the Israeli government to immediately convene to approve the deal, and praised Trump for his “commitment and determination that led to this historic breakthrough.”

Israel-Gaza war The war began with Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, which resulted in the deaths of around 1,200 people, many of them civilians, and the taking of 251 hostages. Israel's retaliatory military actions have caused widespread devastation in Gaza, leaving tens of thousands of Palestinians dead and sparking global political tensions.

This marks the third ceasefire attempt since the conflict started.

The first ceasefire in November 2023 saw over 100 hostages, primarily women and children, freed in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, but it collapsed shortly after. The second, in January and February of this year, led to the release of 25 Israeli hostages and the return of eight more bodies, in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. That ceasefire ended in March after Israel launched a surprise bombardment.

A growing number of experts, including those from U.N. bodies, have accused Israel's offensive in Gaza of amounting to genocide, a charge that Israel denies.

As of now, over 67,000 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 170,000 wounded, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, which is under Hamas' control. The ministry's figures, while contested by some, are widely regarded by the U.N. and independent experts as the most accurate estimates of wartime casualties.

In the midst of this, Gaza remains in ruins, with many Palestinians fleeing Israel’s latest ground assault. Thousands have sought refuge in makeshift tents along the beach in central Gaza, often using blankets for shelter as they await a possible breakthrough in the ongoing conflict.