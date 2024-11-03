The IDF released footage of a dismantled underground weapons facility in Gaza. They reported the elimination of Hezbollah commander Jaafar Khader Faour, responsible for multiple rocket attacks resulting in civilian deaths in Israel.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) on Sunday released the raw footage of an underground weapons manufacturing facility by Hamas that was discovered and dismantled in central Gaza.

In a post on X, IDF wrote, "RAW FOOTAGE of an underground weapons manufacturing facility that was located and dismantled in central Gaza. See for yourself what Hamas hides beneath civilians in Gaza."

Meanwhile, in a major setback for Hezbollah, Israel has confirmed the elimination of Jaafar Khader Faour, the commander of the Nasser Unit's Missiles and Rockets Array, in the Jouaiyya region of southern Lebanon.

Sharing a post on X, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) wrote, “The Commander of the Hezbollah Nasser Unit's Missiles and Rockets Array, Jaafar Khader Faour, was eliminated in the area of Jouaiyya in southern Lebanon."

According to IDF, Faour was reportedly responsible for multiple devastating rocket attacks on Israeli territory, including the tragic deaths of Israeli civilians from Kibbutz Ortal and 12 children in Majdal Shams, as well as five civilians in Metula.

“Faour was responsible for multiple rocket attacks toward the Golan, including an attack that resulted in the deaths of Israeli civilians from Kibbutz Ortal, an attack on Majdal Shams which killed 12 children and injured many and the rocket attack on Metula last Thursday, which resulted in the deaths of 5 civilians," the IDF said.

Faour's command also oversaw terrorist attacks launched from eastern Lebanon, commencing on October 8, which targeted Israeli territory.

"Additionally, Faour was responsible for terrorist attacks carried out from eastern Lebanon, from which the first rocket launches toward Israeli territory were fired on October 8, under his command," IDF added.

According to a report by the Times of Israel, a Hezbollah official identified as Imad Amhaz was captured during a raid about 140 kilometers (87 miles) north of Israel's maritime border with Lebanon. The IDF confirmed that the operation involved the Navy's Shayetet 13 commando unit.

The IDF regarded Amhaz as a "significant source of knowledge" regarding Hezbollah's naval capabilities. He is now in Israeli custody and is being interrogated by Unit 504, the Military Intelligence Directorate's specialized human intelligence (HUMINT) division, with a focus on Hezbollah's naval operations.