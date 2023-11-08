Israel-Gaza war: White House reiterates US not dictating 'red lines' for Israel as Gaza death toll climbs
John Kirby, the national security spokesperson, confirms that the US is not setting any 'red lines' for Israel as airstrikes continue and civilians continue to die from the attacks.
White House national security spokesperson John Kirby has reiterated America’s stand that it will not try to dictate the “red lines" for Israel. John Kirby’s remarks have come as the death toll in Gaza continues to climb as Israel expands its military operationin the neighbouring state against the Hamas militants who stormed into the Israeli territory on October 7, killed hundreds and kidnapped nearly 250 civilians, including foreigners.