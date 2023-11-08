John Kirby, the national security spokesperson, confirms that the US is not setting any 'red lines' for Israel as airstrikes continue and civilians continue to die from the attacks.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby has reiterated America's stand that it will not try to dictate the "red lines" for Israel. John Kirby's remarks have come as the death toll in Gaza continues to climb as Israel expands its military operationin the neighbouring state against the Hamas militants who stormed into the Israeli territory on October 7, killed hundreds and kidnapped nearly 250 civilians, including foreigners.

During a press conference, when asked if the administration still is not drawing any “red lines" for Israel as the death toll keeps going up in Gaza, John Kirby said, “that is still the case", and added that “it is also true that airstrikes continue and it is also true that civilians keep dying from these air strikes."

The military onslaught by Israel comes as the United States scrambles to arrange a humanitarian pause for deliveries of fuel and relief aid to Gaza civilians. However, according to the reports, the United States has also armed Israel with military aid as it continues its air strikes on the Palestinian state. Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates

In his last briefing, John Kirby also said that Washington supports Israel's right to defend itself after Hamas militants killed 1,400 people in southern Israel on October 7 and abducted hundreds. "We're not drawing red lines for Israel," the national security spokesperson said while adding that the country has not shied away from expressing concerns over the civilian casualties.

“Since the very beginning, we have had and will continue to have conversations with them about the manner in which they're doing this. And we have not been shy about expressing our concerns over civilian casualties, collateral damage, and the approach that they might choose to take. That's what friends can do, and we're friends," John Kirby said.

Israeli ground troops have battled Palestinian militants inside Gaza for over a week, cutting the territory in half and encircling Gaza City. A month of relentless bombardment in Gaza has killed more than 10,300 Palestinians, two-thirds of them women and minors, according to the Health Ministry of the Hamas-run territory. More than 2,300 are believed buried from strikes that reduced entire city blocks to rubble.

