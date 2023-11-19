Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal finalised? Netanyahu denies claim as war enters 'next stage'
Reports of a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas have been denied by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US officials. The deal would involve a five-day pause in fighting to release 50 or more hostages.
